Chino photographer Jhoneil Centeno was faster than a roadrunner when he captured the bird running in the Chino Creek Wetlands on Monday. He said the first recorded sighting of a greater roadrunner in Chino Creek Wetland was 2011. Roadrunners are about two feet long from their beak to tail. They attack, kill, and swallow rattlesnakes whole. Mr. Centeno has numerous photos of birds on his Instagram. Visit Instagram.com/jhoneil_birdygram/

