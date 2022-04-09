Free vision screening
Free vision screenings and eyeglasses will be provided by the Lions Clubs of Chino Valley and Pomona from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30 at the Chino Community Building, 5443 B Street.
Children and adults of all income levels are welcome.
The Lions will collect used eyeglasses and hearing aids during the event.
Information: Mike Preston, (909) 573-3600 and leave a message, or email mpreston7@verizon.net.
American Legion Post 299 car show
Chino American Legion Post 299 will hold a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at 13759 Central Ave. The event will include music, food, a beer garden, and prizes. Cost for pre-registration is $30, and $35 the day of the event.
Information: (909) 628-2080.
Students enlisting in military honored
The Chino Valley Unified School District Board will honor graduating seniors who have enlisted in the Armed Forces or received an appointment to a military academy at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at the school board meeting at Woodcrest Junior High School, 2725 South Campus St. in Ontario.
To participate, contact Andi Johnston by Friday, April 22 at andrea_john ston@chino.k12.ca.us.
Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt
CVUSD teens (12 to 18 years old) are invited to attend a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Ayala Park Yates Stadium, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. The event will include a DJ, games, and prizes.
First 100 attendees receive food and giveaways. Attendees must bring student ID card. To RSVP: cityofchino.org/teens.
Bingo in the Barn Thursdays
Bingo in the Barn, sponsored by the Chino Hills 55+ Club, is played every Thursday at the McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Games start at 11:30 a.m. and finish between 2 and 2:30 p.m.
Minimum buy-in is $15 for all 15 games. The number of player seats has been increased.
Players must be at least 18 years old.
