Jacob Turner of Chino and Franki Piloto, an Ontario resident, will marry in June. The couple have been friends since seventh grade and have dated for five years.
Mr. Turner attended St. Margaret Mary School in Chino and Damien High School in La Verne where he was the 2017-18 ASB president and co-captain of the Damien football team. He will graduate in May from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a degree in organizational psychology.
Ms. Piloto graduated from Pomona Catholic High School in 2018 and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Whittier College in 2022. She plans to pursue a career as a registered nurse.
The couple will wed at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica.
Natalie Gonzaga has been named the City Clerk of Chino as of Jan. 6. Ms. Gonzaga has worked with the City of Chino for one year, previously as the deputy city clerk. Prior to working in Chino, Ms. Gonzaga was the Clerk of the Board for the Ontario International Airport Authority and the Board Clerk for the Chino Basin Water Conservation District. Ms. Gonzaga holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business management from Cal Poly Pomona and Azusa Pacific University, respectively. She is a Certified Municipal Clerk with over six years of experience. Ms. Gonzaga grew up in Chino, where she has been a resident for over 24 years and is a Chino High School graduate. She enjoys attending city events with her husband, daughter, and son.
Max Esparza of Chino and Shuying Chen of Chino Hills were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.
Chino Hills Deputy City Clerk II Wendi Gensel was recognized by the Chino Hills City Council on Jan. 10 for completing the training required to earn her Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
To earn the designation, Ms. Gensel participated in extensive training and education programs and had to earn a Certified Municipal Clerk designation.
City Clerk Cheryl Balz presented Ms. Gensel with a plaque designating her as an MMC.
Ms. Balz said there are only 174 certified MMCs in California, and Ms. Gensel is the fourth staff member in the city with the designation.
Ms. Gensel, a resident of Chino Hills, joined the city in July 2016.
Edgar Chavez, a Chino Hills resident, received a bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory sciences from Wichita State University in Kansas at the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester.
Chino Hills residents Margarita Diaz and Jamie Garcia were named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Adelphia, Maryland. Students must complete at least six credits and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Chino resident Anna Chen and Chino Hills resident Nick Schott were named to the spring 2022 dean’s honor roll at Abilene Christian University in Texas. Ms. Chen is junior majoring in psychology. Mr. Schott is a freshman majoring in finance. Students must have a 3.6 grade point average or higher and enrolled in at least 12 credit hours to be eligible for the dean’s list.
Sixteen Chino Valley residents were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at Biola University in La Mirada. Students must earn a 3.6 grade point average or higher and enrolled in 12 or more credits for a spot on the dean’s list. Chino residents are Enze Cai, Luke Matlock, Zachary Ramos and Anping Zhong. Chino Hills residents are Noah Benson, Anna Cohee, Cassandra Gishwiller, Victoria Gruen, Emma Gutierrez, Michael Lathrop, Chloe Laurin, Priscilla Lee, Caiden Pantanini, Ryan Park, Ro Bbin Rhim and Sarah Slamer.
Quintin Fikse and Kaylie Vander Meulen of Chino were named to the dean’s academic honors list for the fall 2022 semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Students must have a 3.70 grade point average with no grade lower than a C and enrolled in at least 12 graded hours to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Sahan Theegala of Chino Hills was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Undergraduate students must earn at least a 3.4 grade point average with no grades lower than a C to be included on the dean’s list.
