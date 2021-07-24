A $1,848,455 construction contract has been awarded to C.P. Construction Co., Inc., in Santa Fe Springs for the Benson Avenue storm drain project from Philadelphia Street to Francis Avenue.
The Chino City Council approved the agreement July 6.
An agreement with Geo-Advantec, Inc., San Dimas for $60,000 for geotechnical services was also approved at the same meeting.
The project will address reoccurring drainage problems on Benson Avenue, just north of Francis and connect to an existing system on Philadelphia that discharges into the Chino Storm Drain.
The council awarded a $775,358 construction contract to Sequel Contractors, Inc. of Santa Fe Springs to improve the alley between Ninth and 10th streets from Chino Avenue to B Street.
An alley segment from Park Street to Yorba Avenue north of Riverside Drive was added to the contract because it is deteriorating. The north and south alleys from 10th Street and Benson Avenue between B and Chino is under design.
