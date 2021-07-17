Chino Valley Fire District board of directors selected Deputy Chief Dave Williams as the district’s new fire chief Wednesday night, effective when current fire chief Tim Shackelford retires Dec. 31.
“Chief Williams’ strong work ethic along with his dedication and experience in a variety of positions within our organization will serve him well in his new role as fire chief,” said fire district board president Sarah Ramos-Evinger. “I know that Chief Williams will work hard to ensure that our personnel continue to deliver exceptional service to our community. I look forward to working with him.”
Chief Williams, a Chino Hills resident and married father of two children, was hired by the fire district in 2008 and has more than 25 years in the fire service.
At Chino Valley Fire, he has worked as a firefighter-paramedic, captain, training captain, battalion chief and deputy chief of emergency medical services and training.
Chief Williams has an associate degree in emergency medical services from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, a bachelor’s degree in business and human resources from Cal Poly Pomona, and is pursuing a master’s of business administration degree in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne. He is enrolled in the Executive Officer Program at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Chief Shackelford became Chino Valley Fire’s chief in 2014, becoming the district’s fourth chief since 2010.
His retirement on Dec. 31 comes the day after his 54th birthday. Chief Shackelford, whose father Ray Shackelford was fire chief when Chino Valley Fire District formed in 1990, twice served as interim chief after the resignations of Chief Kirk Summers (July 2010 to October 2012) and Chief Paul Segalla (March 2013 to March 2014).
Chief Shackelford, a 30-year veteran with Chino Valley Fire, will assist in the transition of the new chief.
“I am very pleased that the board of directors selected Chief Williams,” Chief Shackelford said. “Dave is well equipped to lead the organization and I know that he will do his best to ensure that our personnel are prepared to meet the needs of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.