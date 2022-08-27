Three Pomona men were arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of running a months-long organized burglary and cargo theft ring, totaling more than $250,000 in stolen items taken during thefts in Chino and surrounding cities, the Chino Police Department reported Monday.
Chino Police served search warrants at homes in the 700 block of Cameo Court and 2500 block of Catalpa Place in Pomona.
Three vehicles were processed for evidence and investigators found “truckloads” of stolen property such as clothing, car parts, electric scooters and electrical bicycles, City of Chino spokeswoman Arianna Fajardo said.
Jose Portillo, 40; Luis Garcia, 38; and Daniel Altamirano, 24, were arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
San Bernardino County jail records show Mr. Portillo was arrested at 10:53 a.m. at the Cameo Court address. He is being held on $75,000 bail for suspicion of burglary, receiving stolen property and conspiracy. Mr. Garcia was booked on $125,000 bail after his arrest at 9:11 a.m. at Cypress Avenue and Phillips Boulevard in Chino. He is facing charges of burglary, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance, records show.
Chino police arrested Mr. Altamirano at 4:09 p.m. at the Catalpa Place address on suspicion of burglary and attempted burglary.
He was released on bail at 4:26 a.m. Saturday, according to jail records.
“Chino police investigators have been actively pursuing suspects who organized to commit nighttime commercial burglaries and cargo thefts,” Ms. Fajardo said. “During the investigation, several vehicles and subjects were identified as being responsible for numerous thefts totaling more than $250,000 in recent months.”
This month, Chino police conducted surveillance on the Cameo Court and Catalpa Place addresses where they believed the stolen property from Chino and other cities was being stored, she said.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the spokeswoman said. Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department Investigator Satjit Singh at (909) 334-3154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.