Three Pomona men were arrested Aug. 17 on suspicion of running a months-long organized burglary and cargo theft ring, totaling more than $250,000 in stolen items taken during thefts in Chino and surrounding cities, the Chino Police Department reported Monday.

Chino Police served search warrants at homes in the 700 block of Cameo Court and 2500 block of Catalpa Place in Pomona. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.