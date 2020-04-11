A 36-year-old man arrested April 2 on suspicion of distributing 2,600 photos and videos of child pornography was released a day later from the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.
Felipe Amaya was released at 4:22 p.m. Friday, April 3 after posting $25,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
A court date has not been scheduled because formal charges have not been filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s office.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children Detail and the Hi-Tech Division began an investigation into the downloading, possession and distribution of child pornography, leading them to a house in Chino Hills, Deputy Gerania Navarro said.
Investigators served a search warrant at the home in the 17600 block of Dandelion Lane in Chino Hills, in the morning hours of April 2 and talked with a suspect at the house.
Deputy Navarro said investigators found nearly 50 gigabytes, or 2,600 files, of images and videos showing child pornography.
At the end of the interview, Mr. Amaya was arrested at 8:30 a.m., Deputy Navarro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.