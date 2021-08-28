Chaffey College –  with campuses in Chino, Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga – will mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees, volunteers and students after an approval vote Aug. 17 by the Chaffey Community College District Governing Board. “It is a moral responsibility for us to protect our faculty, students and staff and that is why Chaffey College is committed to ensuring as many of our employees are vaccinated as well,” said Chaffey College Superintendent-President Dr. Harry Shannon. The college is following similar mandates by the University of California and California State University systems in requiring students and staff be vaccinated for COVID-19. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.