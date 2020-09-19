Fewer than ten vehicles pulled into the parking lot at McCoy Equestrian Center in Chino Hills for a workshop on the Carbon Canyon Flood Control project on Wednesday.
The County of San Bernardino Public Works Department set up three canopies staffed by the planning, environmental, and operations departments to answer questions raised by residents who live on neighboring streets.
Participants were not allowed to exit their vehicles. Staff members wearing face coverings stood on the passenger side of vehicles to maintain physical distancing while answering questions and distributing handouts.
The county is proposing an $18 million project to replace the existing undersized earthen channel that runs from Pipeline Avenue to Peyton Drive to lessen the impacts of flooding on surrounding properties in the event of a major storm event (100-year storm).
The channel is bordered by Eucalyptus Avenue to the north and Chino Hills Parkway to the south.
The improved channel would also serve to allow for infiltration, groundwater recharge and vegetation, resulting in a green, natural and visually pleasing appearance, according to a fact sheet.
Community response
Kevin Stenson, who lives on Daisy Drive, said the turnout was as expected because of COVID and the fact that residents were unable to exit their vehicles.
“I would have liked to see more residents show up,” he said. “This is going to be a huge year-long project in the same location the Tehachapi power lines were.”
Mr. Stenson said he appreciated the efforts made by the county to work with residents and was impressed with the design, especially the bottom of the channel with openings that will enhance water flow and allow vegetation to grow.
Debbie Hall of Honeysuckle Avenue said she didn’t think it was wise to spend so much money for “something that may happen in 100 years,” especially during these uncertain economic times.
Comment period
The county produced a fact sheet of 10 frequently asked questions by residents who live on nearby streets such as project funding, maintenance roads, fencing, and construction-related issues.
Residents have until Monday, Sept. 21 to submit comments, questions, or concerns to the county.
The comment period was extended at the request of community members.
To view documents related to the project, visit cms.sbcounty.gov/dpw/public notices.aspx.
For assistance on how to submit comments, email Nancy J. Sansonetti at Nancy.sansonetti@dpw.sb county.gov.
