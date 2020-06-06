Don Lugo High Valedictorian Diana Gandara will major in government at Harvard University and aspires to be a lawyer. Salutatorian Madelyn Torres will double major in psychology and political science at Pepperdine University with a career goal to practice family law.
Don Lugo High Valedictorian Diana Gandara’s statement:
Being recognized as Valedictorian is truly an honor; an honor which I always knew would be attainable only through hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.
It is thanks to my family, teachers, and counselors that I was able to accomplish my goals.
The journey from my first day of elementary school to my senior year of high school has taught me multiple life lessons and I would like to share some of those with you. First, it is important to remember that even the simplest action of kindness can change someone’s life. Also, one must learn to be unapologetic and be proud of the person you are. Dedication and perseverance have become my most valued allies against challenges. It is important to note that we do not have the privilege to be careless with our future and must strive to overcome the barriers that have been placed to limit our success.
Our potential does not depend on the circumstances that surround us, but rather our willingness and courage to persevere. I learned to not fear change, because I know that with change come opportunities to grow as a person and to discover my strengths.
My desire to make a better future not only for my family and me, but also for my community motivates me to continue enduring the obstacles that come with every day. For a student who is the first in the family to graduate from an American high school the values of dedication and perseverance have helped me in this hard path to success.
