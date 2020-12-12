Residents who are interested in applying for the vacant seat on the Chino Hills Public Works Commission have until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22.
Commissioner Bill McDonnell stepped down because he is moving to Corona.
Mr. McDonnell was an appointee of Councilman Art Bennett who will review the applications and nominate his selection to the council.
Public works commissioners review issues related to public safety, water, sewers, roads, stop signs and the like.
Other applicants sought
Councilmembers Bennett and Cynthia Moran, who were re-elected to the council in November, are seeking applications for all three commissions: public works, planning, and parks and recreation.
The sitting commissioners need to reapply if they want to continue their service because their terms coincide with the term of their nominating councilpersons.
Mr. Bennett’s appointments are planning commissioner Sheran Voigt and parks and recreation commissioner Jennifer Holtkamp.
Mrs. Moran’s appointments are planning commissioner Patrick Hamamoto, public works commissioner Mike Kleczko and parks and recreation commissioner Robert Gavela.
Applications are available at chinohills.org/commission application and at Chino Hills City Hall, 14000 City Center Drive, at the reception desk on the second floor in the city clerk’s lobby.
Interested persons should return their completed applications to the city clerk.
Interviews may be scheduled at the discretion of the councilmember.
The selected applicants will be named at the Jan. 12, 2021 council meeting.
