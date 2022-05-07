Protest ballots on proposed trash rate hikes will be counted during the Chino Hills City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The results will be announced by the end of the meeting.
Residents have until the close of the public hearing on the proposed trash rate hikes to submit their ballots.
It the increase is not defeated, the trash bill will go up July 1 from $25.02 per month to $26.25 per month the first year.
The rates would increase every year for the next five years up to a maximum of five percent per year.
Waste Management will start its contract with the city on July 1.
The city will need to receive 11,390 valid protests for there to be a majority protest under the rules of Prop. 218, the measure approved by voters in 1996 that established the process.
The city mailed out 22,779 protest forms.
