Two men are facing attempted murder charges during separate domestic violence incidents in Chino on Sunday, according to the Chino Police Department.
Both suspects are being held on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Police were first called early Sunday morning to the parking lot of the Pine Tree Motel at 12018 Central Ave., on a report from a woman who stated she was struck in the head several times and strangled by her ex-boyfriend, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“The female advised her ex-boyfriend was following her after a physical altercation had occurred,” the sergeant said. “The female had visible injuries consistent with being strangled but refused medical treatment. The suspect also threatened the female by brandishing a pocket knife if she called police to report the incident.”
Steve Carlin, 43, of Irwindale was arrested at 2:49 a.m. after he was found walking near the motel, Sgt. Franklin said.
He is facing charges of attempted murder, domestic violence and making criminal threats, jail records show.
Chino police jailed a 37-year-old man from Cincinnati, Ohio at 3:15 p.m. following an incident with a woman in the 15700 block of Agave Avenue, located in the Preserve area of Chino.
Brian Simpson was located and arrested at Kimball and Cypress avenues, Sgt. Franklin said.
“Officers located a female who had sustained significant injuries,” she said.
The unidentified victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital.
“During the altercation, the female was struck several times and strangled,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Mr. Simpson is facing charges of attempted murder, domestic violence and making criminal threats, according to jail records.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.