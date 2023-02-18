Chino plans to sell 1.3 billion gallons of water to Niagara

The City of Chino is proposing to sell 4,000-acre-feet from its excess water carryover account to Niagara Bottling Company in Ontario.
An acre-foot is equivalent to 325,851 gallons of water, so the transaction would involve more than 1.3 billion gallons of water.
The transaction between Chino and the Niagara Bottling Company must be approved by the Chino Basin Watermaster Board and the Chino City Council, said city spokesperson Vivian Castro.
The Watermaster Board will hold a hearing in March. If approved, it will go to the city council for consideration, Ms. Castro said. The terms and price of the sale will be included in the city council staff report, Ms. Castro said.
Niagara Bottling sources its purified drinking water from municipal water supplies, fresh water springs, and wells, according to the Niagara website.
