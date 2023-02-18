Chino plans to sell 1.3 billion gallons of water to Niagara

Niagara Bottling LLC, a manufacturer of bottled water located in Ontario is proposing to purchase 4,000-acre-feet of water from the City of Chino.

 Champion photo by Josh Thompson

The City of Chino is proposing to sell 4,000-acre-feet from its excess water carryover account to Niagara Bottling Company in Ontario.

An acre-foot is equivalent to 325,851 gallons of water, so the transaction would involve more than 1.3 billion gallons of water.

