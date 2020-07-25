A digital education program called “Wally’s Water Conservation Camp” to help children learn about water resources and environmental stewardship has been launched by the Inland Empire Utilities Agency (IEUA).
The 20-day at-home activity guide includes hands-on activities and outdoor lessons from the agency’s Water Discovery Field Trip program.
Children are given instructions in making bird feeders, tracking household water usage, making an aquifer treat, creating eco art and many more fun activities.
Camp-goers are encouraged to share photos of their campsites and activity re-creations by sending a message to the Agency’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts @ieuawater.
IEUA General Manager Shivaji Deshmukh said the lessons reduce screen time and encourage movement and outdoor exploration.
The booklet is available for download at ieua.org and click on “IEUA Right Now” on the homepage.
