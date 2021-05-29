High school seniors who began the school year unsure if they would have a graduation ceremony proudly received their diplomas this week in the presence of family and friends.
Graduates were required to wear masks which they removed during the handing out of diplomas so that professional photos could be taken on the stage.
Masks were also required of guests.
To accommodate social distancing, the five high schools held multiple ceremonies.
Ayala High held four graduations in the Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m. on May 24, 25, 26 and 27.
Chino High celebrated two events at 4 and 7 p.m. on May 25 and Don Lugo High’s graduations were at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. the same day.
Guests were seated on both sides of the Chino Hills High Huskies stadium for graduations at 7 p.m. on May 24, 25, 26 and 27.
Buena Vista Continuation High held its event at 6 p.m. May 25 and 26 at its outdoor stage in the quad.
The Chino Valley Adult School held a graduation ceremony May 25 on the Chino campus.
Principal Kyle Shuler congratulated the Buena Vista graduating class of 2021 for overcoming many obstacles, including the pandemic, to graduate.
“You can now check that box and fulfill your dreams,” he said. “Don’t let anyone stop you,” he said.
