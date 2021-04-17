The Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 from 7 to 9 a.m. has changed locations from the Los Serranos Country Club to the 3 Point Play Zone at 2569 Chino Hills Parkway in the Gordon Ranch Marketplace.
Committee chairwoman Sylvia Nash said the amount of people expected to attend exceed the seating capacity at Los Serranos Country Club. The committee expects 400 to 500 people.
The event, with the theme “Into His Presence—Out to the World,” will include prayers for the nation, local leaders, schools, communities, and families.
Chino Hills Mayor Brian Johsz and Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa will attend.
Keynote speaker will be actor Kirk Cameron, an evangelical Christian who starred as “Mike Seaver” in the 1980s sit-com “Growing Pains.”
He also appeared in the “Left Behind” series, “Monumental,” “Connect,” and “Fireproof,” a marriage-centered movie that became the highest grossing independent film of 2008.
Emcee will be Don Dix, host of “The Answer” on AM 590 radio.
Soloists will be Armen Keuilian, executive sports producer for KCBS/KCAL TV who lives in Chino with his family and leads worship at Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, and Christian artist “Zeal,” who has a music ministry with her husband called “ReleaseTheZeal, Inc.”
She is also on the Gateway-Karis Community Church’s worship team. Gateway-Karis is located in Chino.
Ticket price is $25 and can be purchased through the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce by visiting cv mayorsbreakfast.com.
For additional event information and sponsorship opportunities including platinum sponsorship ($5,000); gold ($1,000) and silver ($500), email Sylvia Nash at info@cv mayorsbreakfast.com or visit cvmayors breakfast.com.
