Hundreds of Ayala High junior-and senior-class students will witness firsthand the dangers of drunk driving at an Every 15 Minutes event Thursday, March 5 in front of the Chino Hills school.
Peyton Drive will close in both directions from Bulldog Way to Boys Republic Drive from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. when student actors and emergency personnel will play out a scene where students are injured in a prom night, drunk-driving car crash and the driver is arrested.
More than a dozen students will also wear white makeup on their faces, playing the “living dead.”
Every 15 Minutes challenges students to think about drinking, driving, personal safety, the responsibility of making mature decisions and the impact their decisions have on family, friends, their community and many others,” said Chino Hills spokeswoman Denise Cattern.
The Chino Hills Police Department, the Chino Valley Fire District, California Highway Patrol and several other agencies are expected to participate in the event.
