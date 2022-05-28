Residents who have always wanted to explore the trails in Chino Hills will have their chance on National Trails Day when city guides will lead two hikes at the Grand Avenue park trailhead at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 4.
The park is at 1301 Grand Avenue, near Pleasant Hill Drive.
An intermediate level hike will begin at 9 a.m. and a beginner level hike will begin at 9:30 a.m. Prizes and educational booths will be available.
Not only can residents discover the city’s 48 miles of trails during “Great Outdoors Month,” they can take the month-long Chino Hills Trail Challenge in June.
Residents can walk, hike or run the trails and record their mileage using a smart device or mobile tracking app and submit their mileage to chino hills.org/events for a chance to win prizes in three age categories: 17 and under, 18 to 49, and 50 and above.
Residents can use the city’s new enhanced trails map at chinohills.org/trails to find trailheads, connections, and quarter-mile markers.
Interactive capabilities allow users to pinpoint exact locations of each trail, distance, difficulty, elevation gain, and photos.
Residents may download the free app from the Apple app store or the Google Play Store. Information: recreation office, (909) 364-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.