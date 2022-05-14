Chino's Tom’s restaurant
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

Five years after construction began on Tom’s restaurant at 12731 Central Ave., at Washington Avenue in Chino, the doors finally opened Thursday morning to the excitement of Chino residents who took to social media to post about the food,  the lines at the drive-through, and the robot that serves food with a “smile.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.