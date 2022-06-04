The Pomona Valley Audubon Society will host a birdwatching walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 5 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino.
The event is free, but registration is encouraged.
Attendees who have signed up can get reimbursement for the parking fee at the walk.
Loaner binoculars will be available.
To register: email pomo navalleyaudubon@gmail.com with your name and number of people attending.
