Chino High School graduate Abigail Burton was named to the 2023 Cutino Award watch list by USA Water Polo, The Olympic Club and the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches as one of the 20 best female players in the nation.
She competes on the McKendree University women’s water polo team and is the only NCAA Division 2 players named to the watch list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.