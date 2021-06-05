Gateway Karis Church, located at 5885 Schaefer Ave. in Chino, will open its doors to graduates of 2020 and 2021 who missed their ceremony because of the COVID shutdown.
The church will host an indoor graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27 for high school and college students who were unable to attend their ceremonies this year or last year.
The event is free for graduates and their family members.
Names of all the graduates will be read and a gift will be given to each one.
Pastor Paul Lehman-Schletewitz said 2020 was a traumatic year for students who lost opportunities and relationships.
“Students who did the work and graduated during this year of trauma need more than a box in the mail with their cap and gown,” he said. “They need to be congratulated by the community for their achievements.”
The pastor said Gateway Karis wants to lift these graduates up and give them the opportunity to be recognized.
Those who have caps and gowns should wear them to the event. Those who do not have their own should ask the church for a set to borrow for picture-taking.
Masks are not required but the church requests those who have not been vaccinated and did not have COVID to wear a mask indoors.
Graduates are asked to RSVP by Saturday, June 12 to ensure they receive a gift.
To register, visit gatewaychurchchino.org.
Information: (909) 628-6598.
