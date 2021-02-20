Six non-profit groups will come before the Chino Hills City Council during Tuesday’s Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 seeking community development block grant funds (CDBG).
The organizations have provided information to the city demonstrating their services.
The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) annually allocates funds to the City of Chino Hills through the CDBG program.
City staff estimates this year’s allocation will be $416,900, of which 15 percent, or $62,535, can be distributed to the non-profit groups.
The applicants are: the Chino Hills Library for its adult literacy program, the House of Ruth for domestic violence victims and their children, the Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board to provide landlord-tenant mediation services, the Chino Neighborhood House for providing food and clothing to very low and low to moderate-income families in the school district including Chino Hills families, Project CHELA, a wellness program for families with disabled children, and Heart 2 Serve transitional residence that helps people with recovery, legal, employment and financial assistance, social services, education and more.
To access the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86197351711 or call 1-669-900-6833 or enter meeting number 86197351711.
