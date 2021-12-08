Four people suspected of committing a smash and grab robbery Nov. 27 and fleeing with more than $200,000 in jewelry remain at large, the Chino Hills Police Department reported Wednesday.
“The suspects sprayed a chemical substance at the employees and demanded they go to the back of the store,” Chino Hills Police Sgt. Narcie Sousa said.
Deputies were called at 3:24 p.m. to the Diamond and Design Jewelry store at 4505 Chino Hills Parkway in the Commons at Chino Hills shopping center on a report of a smash and grab robbery.
“The suspects used tools to smash several of the glass display cases,” Sgt. Sousa said. “The suspects ran towards Chino Hills Parkway where they entered an unknown awaiting vehicle.”
No injuries were reported.
No description of the suspects was provided.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
