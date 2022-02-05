Arguments for or against a Chino ballot measure that would implement two housing overlay zones are being accepted until Feb. 18.
The measure will be voted on at a special election to be held in Chino on Tuesday, June 7.
In order to fulfill the state’s mandate to build 6,978 residential units over the next eight years, the city has chosen to establish two overlay zones, a mixed-use overlay zone and an affordable housing overlay zone, which will be distributed on existing zones across town.
However, the council cannot increase the density without a vote of the people in order to comply with Measure M, approved by Chino voters in 1988.
Arguments for or against the measure must be submitted to the city clerk, accompanied by Statement Form 9600, by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18.
Rebuttal arguments must be submitted by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, along with Statement Form 9600.
Arguments in support of the measure must not exceed 300 words and rebuttal arguments must not exceed 200 words.
Contact Angela Robles at arobles@cityofchino.org for information.
