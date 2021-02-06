A first-year Cooper’s hawk
Photo by Erik Simonsen

A first-year Cooper’s hawk, shown with brown vertical streaking, lands on the fence at the Carbon Canyon home of Erik Simonsen. Rod Higbie of the Pomona Valley Audubon Society said an adult is blue gray with horizontal reddish streaking. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.