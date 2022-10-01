The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a forum for candidates running for the Chino Hills City Council from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
Candidates for District 1 are Ray Marquez (incumbent), Jason Zhang, Waimin Liu, and Eddie Wong.
