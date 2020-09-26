The City of Chino Hills has increased its grant amount to $5,000 for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
The previous amount was $2,500.
The grant may be used for rent, payroll, utilities, inventory, and more.
Businesses must meet the following criteria:
•have five or fewer employees including the owner
•be an existing for-profit Chino Hills business since Jan. 1, 2020
•commit to retaining at least one full-time employee from a household that meets low to moderate-income levels based upon Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requirements.
A family of four is considered low to moderate-income if their annual gross household income is $60,250.
Home-based businesses are not eligible.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
This is the second round of the grant program.
It began Thursday, Sept. 24 and will continue until Monday, Oct. 12.
Funding for the program, called the “Microenterprise Business Grant Program,” is provided through the CARES Act and HUD.
Businesses may review the program guidelines, required documents, and additional information by visiting chinohills.org/bus inessgrant.
A staff person in charge of the program is available to assist participants and answer questions at 364-2717.
