State will allow teen students to sleep in

Parents will have to get ready for yet another change in their child’s education as a result of a state mandate: a new bell schedule that will go into effect in the 2022-23 school year.
A task force convened by the Chino Valley Unified School District has been meeting since Dec. 7 to figure out how to create a bell schedule that adheres to Senate Bill 328, a law signed by Gov. Newsom in 2019 mandating that junior high school students begin class no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools begin class no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
The law is the result of a long-time public health effort to allow public school students a longer sleep period based on research showing that teens need about nine hours of sleep each night in this stage of their growth and development.
California will be the first state in the country to mandate later school start times.
Like other school districts, the Chino Valley Unified School District has to deal with a big obstacle: scheduling bus service around the new bell schedules.
Although the law doesn’t include elementary school start times, the adjusted bus schedules will impact elementary schools.
Start times for elementary school students will change to accommodate bus routes and schedules, said Supt. Norm Enfield in a Jan. 5 message to parents.
As a result, both a new bell and bus schedule will take effect next school year.
The task force has created schedules reflecting the minimum 45 minutes needed between elementary and high school start and end times to deliver districtwide transportation services, stated Dr. Enfield in his message.
The task force includes parents, principals, association representatives, and district staff.
Cal Aero Preserve Academy, Lyle S. Briggs School, and Buena Vista Continuation High School will not be impacted by the school survey or school board action because there is no busing into those schools, district spokesperson Andi Johnston said.
The three schools will have to work with their school community to select a time that is compliant with the new law, Ms. Johnston said.
The third and final meeting for the task force will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11 where start-time options will be selected. From there, a survey will be developed to solicit parent input.
The survey will become available at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 via “Parent Square,” the district website, and social media platforms. The survey will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
The results of the survey will be presented to the school board at its Feb. 3 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.