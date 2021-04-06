Several lanes of the 60 Freeway will close April 8 and 9 as Caltrans continues to work on the Monte Vista Avenue bridge above the 60 Freeway in Chino as part of its ongoing Three Bridges Project.
The project consists of replacing the bridges at Pipeline, Monte Vista and Benson avenues.
April 8 closures:
*All eastbound lanes will close from Ramona to Central avenues from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*Alternating lane closures with two lanes remaining open from Ramona to Central avenues from 5 to 6 a.m.
*Ramona Avenue on-ramp closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Monte Vista Avenue bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Two westbound lanes will remain open from Central to Ramona avenues from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Westbound Mountain Avenue onramp will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Motorists can exit Ramona Avenue and turn left. Turn right on Philadelphia Street and turn right onto Central Avenue to enter the freeway.
April 9 closures:
*All westbound lanes from close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Central and Ramona avenues.
*Central Avenue on-ramp will close from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Monte Vista Avenue bridge will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
*Two eastbound lanes will remain open from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Ramona to Central avenues.
*Motorists can exit Central Avenue and turn right. Turn left at Philadelphia Street and make a left at Ramona Avenue to enter the freeway.
Information: (833) 607-9276 or www.60swarm.com.
