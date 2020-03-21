In an effort to give relief to taxpayers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government and the California State Franchise Tax Board have delayed deadlines to pay owed taxes.
As of this week, taxpayers must still file their federal taxes by April 15, but have until July 15 to pay if they owe taxes.
The California Franchise Tax Board has postponed filing and payment deadlines for all individuals and businesses to July 15. The delayed deadline in the state includes 2019 tax returns, 2019 tax return payments, 2020 1st and 2nd quarter estimate payments, 2020 LLC taxes and fees, and 2020 non-wage withholding payments.
State taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or call the tax board to qualify for the delay.
“Hopefully, this small measure of relief will help allow people to focus on their health and safety during these challenging times,” said State Controller Betty T. Yee.
