Chino pit bulls injure two people, kill dog

Two pit bulls that got loose from a home on 14th Street in Chino attacked a man, killed a small terrier dog, and injured an Inland Valley Humane Society officer before being shot by officers from the Chino Police Department on Thursday, June 16.
Lt. Nick Marotta said the dogs were shot on 11th Street after they began attacking the Humane Society officer who was trying to secure them.
“In the best case scenario, none of this would have happened but obviously, the police had to stop the dogs,” Lt. Marotta said.
According to a press release issued by the City of Chino the following day, the police responded to a report of two dogs attacking a 50-year-old man in the 13000 block of 14th Street.
Chino Police officers found the man suffering from “severe injuries to his legs” at about 12:30 p.m. and he was taken by ambulance to the Pomona Valley Medical Center.
After the dogs attacked the man, they continued on 14th Street where they were seen by Chino resident Ernie Vicario who was walking north on 14th with his terrier Romeo in a stroller.
Mr. Vicario, who is disabled and favors one leg when he walks, said he saw the pit bulls cross 14th while he was approaching C Street. “I turned on C going west and they caught up and started attacking me,” he said. “There was nowhere to hide.”
After he began striking one of the dogs with a cane, the other one grasped Romeo’s head and pulled him out of the stroller, he said.
“The dog dragged Romeo like a rag doll and started shaking him,” said Mr. Vicario, wiping away tears. “The dog threw him down, got him again, shook him, and threw him again.”
“I said no, no, no,” he said. The dogs then headed toward 11th Street, Mr. Vicario said.
He placed Romeo, who was still breathing, in the stroller and was driven to a veterinary facility in Ontario where Romeo was put to sleep. “I stayed with him in his final moments,” he said.
Mr. Vicario, a U.S. Army veteran who said he no longer has a place to live, believes the dogs would have injured him had they not focused on Romeo. “He stuck his neck out for me,” he said.
When Chino Police officers found the pit bulls on 11th Street, an officer with the Humane Society was attempting to secure them when they attacked the officer, Lt. Marotta said.
That is when the two police officers shot and killed the dogs, according to the press release.
“The Humane Officer suffered severe injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Chino Valley Medical Center,” according to the news release.
Nikole Bresciani, Inland Valley Humane Society president/CEO, said the officer is recovering at home. “She will make a full recovery, I have no doubt,” she said.
Ms. Bresciani said it is uncommon to have a discharge of weapons involved in animal control. An investigation will be conducted by the Humane Society and the Chino Police Department, she said.
Ms. Bresciani said the focus should not be on the pit bull breed when the reality is that all dogs can bite if provoked. “The focus should be about responsible pet ownership,” she said.
“People have wonderful relationships with their pit bulls and they are great family pets,” she said. “The bigger dogs that have been left to age without behavior training can have issues that should be recognized and treated.”
Ms. Bresciani said the top breeds in the shelter are shepherds, huskies, pit bulls, and Malanois. “We don’t have a pit bull problem, we have an apathetic problem. People are apathetic to do the right thing as responsible pet owners,” she said.
“I can’t express enough the importance of altering pets to keep them from roaming because males are looking for females in heat,” she said.
Ms. Bresciani said people need to do homework to find the right dog for their family.
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to ensure our animals are not a public safety hazard.”
