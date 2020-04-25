San Bernardino County parks, rivers, lakes, and recreation areas, including parking lots, will re-open today (April 25), county officials announced at a news conference Wednesday.
This includes Prado Park in Chino, located on Euclid Avenue, south of Pine Avenue.
The recreation areas have been closed this spring to stem the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman, whose Fourth District includes Chino and Chino Hills, said residents need to continue social distancing, avoid gathering in groups, and to use face masks.
Hiking, biking, boating, and other non-contact outdoor activities such as horseback riding, tennis and golf will be permitted.
The use of picnic tables and playgrounds, along with participation in team sports or other similar gatherings, continue to be prohibited.
Restroom facilities will not be open or available.
County officials said many facilities will need to re-open gradually in order to properly staff and adequately maintain safe practices.
They also advised the public to check in advance with any facility to confirm operational hours and procedures.
The county plans to share more details on the re-opening of passive outdoor recreation in future updates.
“We have faith in our residents that they will respect the safe distancing guidelines and demonstrate that keeping passive outdoor recreation open is possible as our state moves to ease restrictions,” Supervisor Hagman said. "However, if there is abuse of this new allowance, the Board will have no choice but to re-close our outdoor destinations.”
City recreation areas
City parks in Chino and Chino Hills have been open during the coronavirus outbreak, but playgrounds, parking lots, gazebos, and skate parks are closed to keep large crowds from gathering at the recreation areas.
Chino Hills plans to open its trails today, but not parking lots located at trailheads.
