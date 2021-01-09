The City of Chino Hills provides many convenient ways for residents and businesses to access city services via telephone, online, and by appointment, saving a trip to city hall.
A virtual city services guide can be found at chi nohills.org/virtualcityhall.
The guide provides residents with information on requesting service, reporting concerns, renewing a business license, applying for a yard sale permit, and more.
Concerns can also be reported on the official City of Chino Hills App that is free in the App Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Marketplace for Android users.
Utility bills can be paid by dropping off the payment at the dropoff payment box in the city hall parking lot, west of the Chino Hills Branch Library near the police department.
Payments are picked up daily and posted that day.
Payments can also be made online at chinohills.org/billpay, via phone by calling 364-2660 or by mail to City of Chino Hills, utility billing office, 14000 City Center Drive, Chino Hills, California 91709.
The community development department and engineering division can schedule appointments if an in-person visit is necessary.
Appointments can be scheduled online at chino hills.org/CDEcounter or by calling 364-2780.
Information: 364-2600.
According to city officials, the state’s current Regional Stay at Home Orders asks California residents to stay home as much as possible and the city is doing its part to make conducting business convenient.
