Chino Police
Department
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Burglary, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 1:29 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 8400 block of Forest Park Street, 1:56 a.m.
Distribute an image with intent to humiliate, 13700 block of Cypress Avenue, 3:49 a.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 5:07 a.m.
Assault, 8400 block of Timberland Lane, 12:47 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5100 block of Edison Avenue, 12:56 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
Assault, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:09 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Philadelphia Street and Towne Square, 4:29 p.m.
Assault, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 7:47 p.m.
Assault, 8400 block of Timberland Lane, 9:35 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Mail theft, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, midnight.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 a.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 3:56 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:25 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:58 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 8000 block of Holland Park Street, 1:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12600 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:37 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:45 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 1 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 4:31 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
Unlawful license plates or registration to avoid compliance, 12500 block of Benson Avenue, 9:01 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 11:41 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Possession of a controlled substance, 12500 block of East End Avenue, 3:18 a.m.
Possession of a firearm without serial number, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:59 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3500 block of County Road, 8:12 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3500 block of County Road, 8:34 a.m.
Assault, 16100 block of Huckleberry Avenue, 11 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:37 p.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 5:06 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:30 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of C Street, 6:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of Norton Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:02 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:57 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 6000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:01 a.m.
Driving under the influence of alcohol, 13100 block of Euclid Avenue, 1:39 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Walnut Avenue, 2 a.m.
Assault, 3700 block of Leticia Street, 6:22 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of 12th Street, 9:54 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11600 block of Roswell Avenue, 1:31 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 2100 block of S. Mountain Avenue, 4:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:37 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:50 p.m.
Driving under the influence of drugs, 14000 block of Cypress Avenue, 11:52 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2:35 a.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Faraday Court, 10 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 2400 block of Reservoir Street, 11:16 a.m.
Possession of ammunition by prohibited persons, Kimball and Rincon Meadows avenues, 11:54 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:07 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:17 p.m.
Robbery, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:51 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of 16th Street, 1:01 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12600 block of Ninth Street, 1:06 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Assault, 12900 block of Waterlily Way, 9:44 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15300 block of Central Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:05 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Fraud, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:48 p.m.
Fraud, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:55 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 3:23 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 15600 block of Live Oak Road, 4:22 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Vandalism, 6500 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 11:15 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:51 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:04 p.m.
Theft, 14800 block of Peyton Drive, 3:59 p.m.
Pick pocket, Pine Avenue and Butterfield Ranch Road, 4:22 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:40 a.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
Fraud, 5300 block of Buckeye Court, 3:18 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 3:50 p.m.
Fraud, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:21 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3600 block of Honeysuckle Drive, 7:38 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Theft, 3200 block of Wembley Avenue, 12:57 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Grand Avenue, 3:52 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2100 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 9:05 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 2300 block of Parkview Lane, 12:47 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 5:14 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Vandalism, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 12:25 a.m.
Vandalism, 2500 block of Maroon Bell Road, 1:14 a.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 8:27 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Brookview Court, 10:17 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 4:50 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 11:29 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairfield Ranch Road and Stanfield Court, 11:46 a.m.
Identity theft, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Burglary, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 6:42 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:20 a.m.
Theft, 14600 block of Willow Creek Drive, 10:26 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2500 block of Diamond Drive, 12:51 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:54 p.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Monteverde Drive, 6:17 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4900 block of Soquel Canyon Parkway, 7:30 p.m.
Burglary, 16500 block of Joshua Tree Court, 8:41 p.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Meadow View Lane, 8:57 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Theft, Glen Court and Le Parc Boulevard, 9:19 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:44 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
Possession of a controlled substance, 71 Freeway at Central Avenue, 1:45 a.m.
Burglary, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 6:23 a.m.
Trespassing, 15600 block of Sprig Street, 7:29 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Fallview Lane, 10:15 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:50 p.m.
Burglary, 15400 block of Painter Drive, 7:47 p.m.
Assault, 4100 block of Gird Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
