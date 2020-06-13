Although signs disallowing trucks over five tons on city streets in Chino Hills have existed since the city incorporated in 1991, there is no ordinance on the books that would allow for citations.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission got the ball rolling June 3 to change that by recommending approval of an ordinance that will go before the city council July 14 for approval.
“The intent is to prohibit truck traffic that is not conducting business in the City of Chino Hills,” said Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla.
Trucks weighing more than 5 tons starting and ending their trips outside city limits without any scheduled stops in Chino Hills will be prohibited, he said.
The ban will not apply to drivers whose point of termination is within city limits, said senior civil engineer Mark Raab.
“Drivers won’t be cited if they get off the freeway and drive to a resident or business, and turn around and get back on the freeway,” he said.
The exception allows UPS and grocery store delivery vehicles to operate on city streets. The ban will also not apply to trash trucks.
The ordinance will minimize truck diversions into residential neighborhoods and reduce damage to streets not designed to handle heavy truck traffic, Mr. Bobadilla said. It will also provide law enforcement with a tool to prevent trucks from exiting the 71 Freeway at Pine or Euclid avenues to use Butterfield Ranch Road to avoid freeway traffic, he said.
Commissioner Bill McDonnell said he appreciated the effort but was curious about what initiated the action since the signs have been up for so long.
Mr. Bobadilla said it was initiated because of the high volume of trucks getting on and off the 71 Freeway to avoid traffic by driving on city streets.
He said future building projects in Chino and Ontario will generate additional truck traffic and the goal is to keep those trucks off residential streets also.
Truck owners
Commissioner Mike Kleczko asked if it would be a violation for residents who park their commercial vehicles or box trucks near their homes, particularly on Pine Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road.
Mr. Raab said it would be a violation.
Per the city code, commercial vehicles over 5 tons are prohibited from parking on city streets between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The driver would need approval to park on a private lot, including a shopping center.
Commissioner Bob Goodwin asked how the ordinance will impact Carbon Canyon Road and Chino Hills Parkway. Assistant city engineer Joe Dyer said State Route 142 is under the jurisdiction of Caltrans that still allows trucks to traverse the road.
He said Caltrans has looked into the city’s request to ban trucks from Carbon Canyon Road and has indicated that trucks will still be allowed.
Mr. Goodwin also asked if trucks exiting the 71 Freeway at Grand Avenue would be allowed to head towards Diamond Bar.
Mr. Dyer said they would be in violation, and noted that Diamond Bar also has an ordinance prohibiting trucks weighing over 5 tons all the way to Diamond Bar Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.