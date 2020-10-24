The City of Chino Hills, in collaboration with The Shoppes at Chino Hills, will present its second “concert in the car” 5 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 featuring Elton John tribute band “Kenny Metcalf and the Early Years Band” in the overflow parking lot at The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
Cost is $25 per car. Gates open at 3 p.m. Concert attendees may watch from an open-air truck bed or from an SUV with the back door/hatch open, otherwise they must stay inside their vehicles. A maximum of two patrons may sit in chairs outside of their vehicle with six feet of physical distance. Dancers must remain within their parking space.
Participants will receive a $10 gift card to The Shoppes at Chino Hills. To register: visit chinohills.org/concerts.
