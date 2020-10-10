Chino's Teen Advisory Committee meets
The City of Chino Teen Advisory Committee (TAC) met Oct. 1 at Chino City Hall. Members are appointed through a competitive application process to serve in an advisory capacity to the Community Services Commission on youth related issues. Members for the 2020-21 school year are: (pictured top row from left) Christine Gu, Evelyn Hernandez, Lizzet Luna, Yesenia Cazares, Yoselyn Hernandez and Adrie Villa. In bottom row from left are Lacie Salas, Aliyah Austin, Sydney Reyes, Madeline Ramirez, Fernanda Sanchez and Gabriella Gandara. 

