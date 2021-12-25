The Chino Police Department will replace aging handheld and vehicle-mounted radio systems with new radios that include GPS tracking.
The Chino City Council on Dec. 7 approved a purchase order of $338,789 to Motorola Solutions.
“Except for a handful of radios purchased during the past few years for new positions, the department’s current radios are around 15 to 25 years old,” Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said.
The new radios will have a lifespan of 10 to 15 years and will improve communication among officers, dispatch, and neighboring agencies, he said.
The City of Chino contracts with San Bernardino County for access to the newly upgraded 800-megahertz radio system used by the Chino Police Department. The county does not supply the radios that connect to the system.
The city intends to replace approximately 300 radios over a five-year period, Chief Simmons said.
