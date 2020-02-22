The Chino Valley school board authorized the sale of a 6.5-acre surplus property in Chino Hills known as the Galstian property.
It is located above Butterfield Ranch Road, southwest of Chino Hills High and adjacent to the Jade Tree townhome development.
Mr. Stachura said the district is unable to build on the property because it is located on a hillside and is landlocked by residential development.
The Galstian Family Trust, which sold the property to the district in 1989, has first right of refusal to purchase the property, he said.
In August 2017, Annette Galstian, on behalf of the trust, asked the school board to reacquire the property. At that meeting, she said a school was intended for the site – to be built with an adjacent property on Butterfield Ranch Road – but that property was purchased in 2016 by KB Home for a residential development. It eventually became the Jade Tree development.
In July 2018, Mr. Stachura said the property had been appraised at $1.95 million.
