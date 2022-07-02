The Chino Junior Fair is coming to the Chino Fairgrounds Tuesday, July 5 through Friday July 8.
The community is invited to view the animals and shows at the northeast corner of Edison and Central avenues in Chino.
An awards ceremony and barbecue dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8 in Brinderson Hall.
Tickets for the dinner are $8 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased at John’s Kitchen, located on the fairgrounds.
The auction will begin at 7 p.m. for the animals exhibited at the event. There is no admission cost. Buyers must register upon arrival. Proceeds will go to the young exhibitors for future livestock projects or college expenses.
The fair schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, July 5
Rabbit and Cavy show,9 a.m.
Poultry show,9 a.m.
Dairy goat show, 10 a.m.
Small animal master showmanship, 4 p.m.
Costume class, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
Swine showmanship, 8 a.m.
Sheep showmanship, 10:30 a.m.
Goats showmanship, 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Judging for foods, apparel, and arts, 8 to 10 a.m., Brinderson Hall
Dairy cattle showmanship, 9 a.m.
Beef showmanship, 1:30 p.m.
Market calves showmanship, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8
Junior 4-H Round Robin, 9 a.m.
Large animal master showmanship, 10 a.m.
Master showmanship and clean barn awards, 5 p.m.
Awards ceremony and barbecue, 6 p.m., Brinderson Hall
Auction, 7 p.m.
