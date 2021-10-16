Two more housing projects by KB Home are on the horizon in The Preserve in south Chino.
On Sept. 20, the Chino Planning Commission approved a subdivision of 168 housing units on 16 acres on the northeast corner of Bickmore Avenue and Quality Way. The housing development will include 68 detached units, 28 attached units (duplexes), and 72 attached units (triplexes).
Also approved was a KB Home plan to construct 69 traditional single-family homes on nine acres at the northwest corner of Hellman Avenue and Legacy Park Street. Access into this development will be provided from Trailblazer Avenue and Innovation Street.
The subdivision proposed for the northeast corner of Bickmore and Quality will be constructed on land purchased from the Bruechert family by Richland Communities in 2003. The property is vacant except for greenhouses and shade structures from its former use as a landscape nursery with crop cultivation until 2018.
The applicant, KB Home, is also developing the residential tract directly to the east that is connected to the site by Shorthorn Street.
