Members of American Legion Post 299 in Chino, Auxiliary members and Sons of Legionnaires created a memorial rose garden in the rear yard of the Legion building at 13759 Central Ave. “It was started with a donation of $20 and members chose the rose they wanted to plant for a veteran or a loved one,” said Commander Fred Kelly. Gardeners Joe Quinones and Gary Garrison volunteer their time to maintain the garden.  “To date, the project has been very successful,” Mr. Kelly said. Dozens of roses in a variety of colors have bloomed. 

