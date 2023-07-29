Police investigating death threat to CVUSD board president

Chino Valley Unified School Board President Sonja Shaw said she was the subject of a death threat called into the school district the morning after the board voted 4-1 to approve a parental notification policy regarding transgender students.
A district secretary answered the phone at 10:40 a.m. July 21, where the caller threatened to “dismember” Mrs. Shaw’s body, Mrs. Shaw told the Champion on Wednesday.
Chino Police detectives confirmed they began an investigation and were able to identify the person who made the call.
No arrests have been made, but the call was made from North Carolina, Sgt. Ted Olden said.
“Detectives are working with the local jurisdiction on the investigation,” Chino Police spokesperson Vivian Castro said. “The Chino Police Department aggressively pursues all credible threats of violence and conducts thorough investigations to identify, locate, arrest and prosecute subjects that are responsible for such threats.”
Since the July 20 board meeting attended by more than 300 people, Mrs. Shaw said she has received threatening messages on her district email, and social media comments that threaten to harm her, her family, and her two dogs.
“Some posts have stated we declare war on Sonja Shaw,” she said. Mrs. Shaw was elected to the board in November and selected president in December. “They have posted my address, and said they know where I sleep,” she said. “I may have more threats out there that I haven’t seen.”
She said she and her children began basic gun training, and she is in the process of applying for a concealed carry weapons permit. No other board member has received threats, Mrs. Shaw said.
“All this because I want to inform parents,” she said.
Mrs. Shaw led the effort to introduce the parental notification policy to Chino Valley Unified, which requires specific school district staff to inform parents within three days after a student requests to identify with a different gender from what is listed on their birth certificate, request a pronoun change, or use a restroom not assigned to the biological gender.
Tony DeMarco, the school district attorney, told the board on July 20 that school counselors may not disclose confidential information about students 12 years and older who confide to their counselor that they want to use different pronouns or restrooms, because of their right to privacy. Also, if a student informs staff they are transgender and their parents would harm them if they found out, that would trigger a mandated report to be filed with
Child Protective Services and no parental notification is required on those occasions, he said.
All school district staff are mandated reporters, Mr. DeMarco said.
