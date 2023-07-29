Police investigating death threat to CVUSD board president

Chino Valley Unified School Board President Sonja Shaw said she was the subject of a death threat called into the school district the morning after the board voted 4-1 to approve a parental notification policy regarding transgender students.

A district secretary answered the phone at 10:40 a.m. July 21, where the caller threatened to “dismember” Mrs. Shaw’s body, Mrs. Shaw told the Champion on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.