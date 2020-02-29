Four free gardening sessions will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino.
How to grow warm-season vegetables will be offered 9 to 10:30 a.m., how to preserve the harvest will be 10:30 a.m. to noon including free food samples, handling invasive landscape pests with the least toxic methods will be 1 to 2 p.m., and how to switch to drought-resistant sustainable landscapes will be 2 to 3 p.m. and include a free landscaping book.
RSVP: rjrowe@ucanr.edu.
The classes will be taught by University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources cooperative extension.
