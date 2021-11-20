The City of Chino is accepting applications from residents to fill three seats on the planning commission that will expire Jan. 1, 2022. The seats are occupied by Jody Moore, Kevin Cisneroz, and Robert Nastase.
Applications from the three incumbents and interested Chino residents will be accepted until 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The four-year terms begin Jan. 1, 2022, and end Jan. 1, 2026.
The planning commission, a seven-member board, reviews and recommends approval of development projects and provides guidance to the City Council on planning, land use, and development.
Meetings are held the first and third Mondays at 7 p.m., with occasional workshops.
Applications are available at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 13220 Central Ave. or by visiting bit.ly/3FovHuR.
Information: (909) 334-3306 or cityclerk@cityof chino.org.
