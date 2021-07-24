Lanes and ramps will close periodically along the 71 Freeway from the Los Angeles-San Bernardino County line south past Butterfield Ranch Road for a $4.2 million slab replacement project, Caltrans announced.
Work begins Monday, July 26 and will continue through late fall.
Crews will work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday.
At times, full freeway closures could occur.
“The project will feature bridge deck approach resurfacing, slab replacement, and installation of polyester concrete from the county line to just south of the Santa Ana Riverbed,” said Caltrans spokeswoman Kimberly Cherry.
Alternative routes will be provided, and the California Highway Patrol will assist motorists with traffic concerns, the spokeswoman said.
Information: https://www.facebook.com/caltrans8 or https://twitter.com/Cal trans8
