32 signs go up near Temple to ban commercial truck parking

Vehicles over five tons may not park on the streets surrounding the Hindu Temple, including this location on Monte Vista Drive, just west of the Temple.

Truck parking is no longer allowed on both sides of Fairfield Ranch Road, Monte Vista Avenue, and Red Barn Court in the vicinity of the Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple.

Portions of curbs along these streets have been painted red and 32 “no parking for vehicles over 5 tons” signs have been installed around the perimeter of the Temple and along the surrounding roadways.

