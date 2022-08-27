32 signs go up near Temple to ban commercial truck parking

Truck parking is no longer allowed on both sides of Fairfield Ranch Road, Monte Vista Avenue, and Red Barn Court in the vicinity of the Chino Hills BAPS Hindu Temple.
Portions of curbs along these streets have been painted red and 32 “no parking for vehicles over 5 tons” signs have been installed around the perimeter of the Temple and along the surrounding roadways.
Commercial vehicles including unattached trailers were being parked in the Temple vicinity where several warehouses are located, said city officials.
The matter was brought before the Traffic Safety Committee which meets on a regular basis to evaluate traffic and safety concerns.
The committee includes representatives of the sheriff’s department, community development, engineering, and public works.
Public Works Director Daniel Bobadilla said the situation has improved since the signs were installed in June and July.
Commissioner Bob Goodwin said at a previous Public Works Commission meeting that warehouses are full because of the influx of inbound containers coming from the ports.
He said there are no places to park so drivers were looking for any space they could find.
