Customers at Hottingers meat market in Chino
Photo by Kim Madrid

Customers at Hottingers meat market in Chino standing at least six feet apart as part of the social distancing recommendation by government officials as they stand in line Thursday morning waiting to enter the store. There have been long lines at the market in the last week as fears continue to grow because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.